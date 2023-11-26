Ivan Kaufman Buys 15,000 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $183,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,822,078.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ivan Kaufman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Ivan Kaufman purchased 20,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

ABR opened at $12.14 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.04.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

