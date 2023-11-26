JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.10% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 354,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 39,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25,095 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 707.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 51,907 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

JBGS opened at $13.27 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -136.36%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

