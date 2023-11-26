Jennifer R. Boykin Sells 567 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HII opened at $238.34 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $241.72. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

