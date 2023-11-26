Julia G. Butchko Sells 3,265 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,265 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $107,026.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 411,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,481,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $44.19.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,678 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after buying an additional 1,231,925 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 6,108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,186,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,532,000 after buying an additional 1,166,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,767,000. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IMVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Immunovant from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

