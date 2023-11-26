Kaizen Financial Strategies Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kaizen Financial Strategies decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,145 shares of company stock worth $16,592,019. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $147.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

