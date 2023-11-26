Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 730 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $147.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,019 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

