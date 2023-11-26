Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 119,937 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Kilroy Realty worth $48,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,747.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $30.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $44.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 116.76%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $136,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

