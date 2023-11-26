Kristine C. Syrvalin Sells 7,340 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,340 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $149,442.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,687.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TimkenSteel Stock Performance
Shares of TMST opened at $20.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $894.50 million, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.75.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on TimkenSteel
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TimkenSteel
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.