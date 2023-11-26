Kristine C. Syrvalin Sells 7,340 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,340 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $149,442.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,687.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

Shares of TMST opened at $20.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $894.50 million, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.75.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 651,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 82,488 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,894,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 698,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

