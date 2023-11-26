LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.14% of LiveRamp worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 348.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 40.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

LiveRamp stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.06.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

