Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,320 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $2,397,854.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,775,833.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $2,397,854.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $10,775,833.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,036 shares of company stock worth $3,493,302 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH opened at $223.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.43 and a 12 month high of $226.81.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.