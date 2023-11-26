Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,672 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 8.2% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $258,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.84.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $377.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.20. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $379.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

