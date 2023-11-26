Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,760,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.5% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $599,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.84.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $377.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $379.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.