Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,326 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.84.

Shares of MSFT opened at $377.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $379.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

