Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.84.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.1 %

MSFT stock opened at $377.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $379.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.35 and its 200 day moving average is $334.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

