Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Reduced by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $596,970,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.99.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

