Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Shares Up 6.7%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 39,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Up 6.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.73.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

