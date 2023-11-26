Namaste Technologies (CVE:N) Trading Up 6.9%

Namaste Technologies Inc. (CVE:N – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 216,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,387,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Namaste Technologies Trading Up 6.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80.

Namaste Technologies Company Profile

Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.

