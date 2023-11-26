National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Sells 10,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.8% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

MSFT stock opened at $377.43 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $379.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.35 and a 200-day moving average of $334.20.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.84.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

