NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Shares Up 1.3%

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26. 526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFYEF

NFI Group Stock Performance

NFI Group Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.