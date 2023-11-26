Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Nippon Steel Stock Up 11.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

