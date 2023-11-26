Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Trading Down 0.3%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08. 9,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 3,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Trading Down 0.3 %

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.

