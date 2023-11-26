Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,585 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NU by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NU by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,071,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NU by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

NYSE NU opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

