Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1,092.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,265 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 326,379 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Old National Bancorp worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 579.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 91,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 420.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 97.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 470,904 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONB opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $461.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Old National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

