PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 3,495.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 585,183 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of PacWest Bancorp worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Savior LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PACW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PACW opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $30.07.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.95 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 65.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.34%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

