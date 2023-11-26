Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Patterson Companies worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

