Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.51) to GBX 630 ($7.88) in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.63) to GBX 739 ($9.25) in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 715 ($8.95) to GBX 718 ($8.98) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 500 ($6.26) to GBX 430 ($5.38) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

