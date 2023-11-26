Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

