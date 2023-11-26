PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,916 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.05% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 37,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 42.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.0 %

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

