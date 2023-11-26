Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.93 and last traded at C$3.95. Approximately 7,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 20,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.61.

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

