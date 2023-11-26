PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.17% of PROS worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PROS by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PROS by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $830,670.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,732,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRO stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

