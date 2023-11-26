QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of QuidelOrtho worth $47,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,410,000 after acquiring an additional 160,782 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 12.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,282,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,434,000 after buying an additional 353,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,156,000 after buying an additional 32,134 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 25,343.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,152,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,637,000 after buying an additional 1,147,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 6.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,147,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,227,000 after buying an additional 70,499 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $69.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.76 and a beta of 0.33.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

