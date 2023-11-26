R Jeffrey Bailly Sells 1,300 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $227,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,808,890.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,874 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $329,936.44.

On Wednesday, August 30th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 4,845 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total transaction of $860,084.40.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $172.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.91. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.64 and a 1 year high of $205.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $100.78 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 131.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,274,000 after acquiring an additional 606,378 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 50.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 480,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 161,691 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 94.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 42.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 87,756 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

