Reviewing BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and Wingstop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $173.87 million 0.18 -$103.43 million ($2.00) -0.58 Wingstop $357.52 million 19.39 $52.95 million $2.30 102.47

Wingstop has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wingstop has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Wingstop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -26.61% -60.27% -16.38% Wingstop 15.75% -18.20% 17.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BurgerFi International and Wingstop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wingstop 0 11 9 0 2.45

BurgerFi International currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 180.17%. Wingstop has a consensus target price of $204.21, indicating a potential downside of 13.35%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Wingstop.

Summary

Wingstop beats BurgerFi International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BurgerFi International



BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Wingstop



Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

