Robert W. Stallings Acquires 4,294 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,294 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $112,803.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 282,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,408,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

