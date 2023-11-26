ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.60 and last traded at $37.56. 12,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 20,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $58.22 million, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

