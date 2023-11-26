Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells $392,363.25 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $392,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $66,119.13.

On Monday, September 25th, Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $344,564.38.

On Friday, September 22nd, Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $365,577.50.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $224.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.76. The company has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

