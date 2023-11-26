Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Samsara were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth about $2,916,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 5,327.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 152,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Samsara by 3,665.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $12,118,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $12,118,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $208,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 813,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,369,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,564,188 shares of company stock valued at $68,796,132. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $27.27 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

View Our Latest Report on Samsara

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.