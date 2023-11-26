Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 119.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,532 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Sanmina worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.91. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $69.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

