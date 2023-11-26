Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Sealed Air worth $48,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 111.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 344,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 181,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,051,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,063,000 after purchasing an additional 48,486 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 141,069.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 81,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 81,820 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 127,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.55.

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

