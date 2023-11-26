Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $163.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.07 and a 52 week high of $166.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.13.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

