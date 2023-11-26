Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Skyline Champion worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,295,438.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,295,438.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,384,888 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

