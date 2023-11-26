Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.71. 18,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 72,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

