Swiss National Bank Acquires 26,700 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOC

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.