Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,800 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Amkor Technology worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,307,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,271,000 after purchasing an additional 84,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 95,883 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,165,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $61,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $61,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,013,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,511,953. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

