Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,200 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Ziff Davis worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Shares of ZD opened at $65.56 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ZD shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZD

Ziff Davis Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.