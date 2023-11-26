Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,200 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Ziff Davis worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.
Ziff Davis Price Performance
Shares of ZD opened at $65.56 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ziff Davis Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
