Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,494 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Integra LifeSciences worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.22 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

