Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of American States Water worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

American States Water Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $80.67 on Friday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $100.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average of $84.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

