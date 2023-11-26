Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Omnicell worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 367,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 57,789 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Omnicell Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.11.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.53 million. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.