Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Bloom Energy worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 230.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BE. Susquehanna cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CL King initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $13.21 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

