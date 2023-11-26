Swiss National Bank Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Blackbaud worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLKB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 22.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,655.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,447. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $277.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading

